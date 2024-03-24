Marvel Explains Why Magneto Can Touch Rogue's Skin Without Dying In X-Men '97

"X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 2 changes everything with the arrival of Cyclops' (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) baby Nathan — a character who might already be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as the dramatic late-game entrance of another, identical Jean. The biggest surprise of the show, however, is the revelation that not only did Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) in "X-Men '97" used to be a couple back in the day, but the master of magnetism seems to be able to touch Rogue's skin without her absorption powers kicking in. Rogue and Magneto are both among the most powerful X-Men characters, so their past might have just as far-reaching consequences for the team's internal dynamic ... but how, exactly, do they manage physical contact?

The answer lies in Magneto's vast magnetism powers. One of his most commonly used tricks is to maintain a magnetic force field around his body, protecting him from attacks. The blue spark of energy when Rogue touches his hand implies that a very thin force field remains between them, effectively allowing them to touch while still keeping Magneto safe from Rogue's powers.