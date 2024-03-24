Marvel Explains Why Magneto Can Touch Rogue's Skin Without Dying In X-Men '97
"X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 2 changes everything with the arrival of Cyclops' (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) baby Nathan — a character who might already be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as the dramatic late-game entrance of another, identical Jean. The biggest surprise of the show, however, is the revelation that not only did Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) in "X-Men '97" used to be a couple back in the day, but the master of magnetism seems to be able to touch Rogue's skin without her absorption powers kicking in. Rogue and Magneto are both among the most powerful X-Men characters, so their past might have just as far-reaching consequences for the team's internal dynamic ... but how, exactly, do they manage physical contact?
The answer lies in Magneto's vast magnetism powers. One of his most commonly used tricks is to maintain a magnetic force field around his body, protecting him from attacks. The blue spark of energy when Rogue touches his hand implies that a very thin force field remains between them, effectively allowing them to touch while still keeping Magneto safe from Rogue's powers.
X-Men '97 isn't the only time Magneto and Rogue have a romantic history
Surprising as their past relationship may seem, people who are familiar with the comics know that "X-Men '97" is far from the first time Rogue and Magneto have been an item. In the "Age of Apocalypse" alternate-universe storyline, the two are actually married and even have a child together. This version of Rogue has electromagnetic powers of her own, thanks to absorbing the powers of Polaris, a mutant with similar powers as Magneto. The pair's magnetic powers effectively negate each other, allowing safe physical touch.
Apart from this alternate timeline version, the main Earth-616 Rogue has been romantically connected to Magneto, and was also cozy with a Magneto clone known as Joseph. As such, while Rogue's entire backstory tends to set her up with Gambit (A.J. LoCascio), there's certainly precedent for Rogue seeing Magneto as boyfriend material ... as well as for Gambit being extremely annoyed by it.