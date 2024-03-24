X-Men '97: Cyclops & Jean's Son May Be In The MCU (& Has A Weird Thanos Connection)

On the whole, the Multiverse Saga has been good for mutants. It's enabled both Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Beast (Kelsey Grammer) to appear in MCU films, and many small details in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer suggest that the titular characters will follow suit — but things may get more than a little confusing when it comes to Cable.

Josh Brolin's dual roles may not have been an issue when "Deadpool 2" was an irreverent, non-canon film, but they're a bit more of a concern now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is slated to retroactively make it MCU canon ... at least without all the established MCU characters having to heavily lean on the fourth wall by noting that Cable seems familiar somehow.

Then again, it would be extremely on-brand for a "Deadpool" movie to pull such a stunt, so who knows? Not only does Nathan Summers have a weird Thanos connection through Brolin, but there's also a chance that Cable will become an official part of the MCU well before his mommy and daddy — unless they too appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine."