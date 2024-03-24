Gwyneth Paltrow's Spicy Superhero Movie Hot Take Makes Sense Amid Marvel Downfall

Gwyneth Paltrow — Oscar-winning performer and apparent wellness guru — has some thoughts about the viability of superhero movies.

Roughly ten minutes into her appearance on "Hot Ones,", the Goop founder discussed the speech delivered by newly-minted Oscar winner Cord Jefferson, who made an earnest plea for major Hollywood producers to invest in smaller projects after taking home the statue for his "American Fiction" screenplay.

"I absolutely understand where he's coming from," Paltrow told host Sean Evans. "You want to have the best chance of having a strong ROI [return on investment]. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable."

Paltrow then broached the subject of superhero films, saying she thinks the model of making them is simply flawed: "But I think if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies ... you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they're still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view." The Hollywood star and entrepreneur makes a pretty good point, especially considering the current diminishing returns provided by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. So what did Jefferson say in his speech that inspired Paltrow to respond while eating spicy chicken wings?