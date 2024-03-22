X-Men '97 Episode 2 Repeats A Terrible X3: The Last Stand Mistake

There are several stealthy things only adults notice in "X-Men: The Last Stand," but Storm's insensitivity isn't one of them. It's the kind of gaffe that tends to resurface in discussions every once in a while, and as fan comments make clear, it hasn't exactly aged like fine wine.

"This scene bothered me for that reason... like yeah they're all mutants but that means vastly different things for each one of them," u/Notacoolbro wrote. "Every time I see this, I just wish the scene would have Rogue take off her gloves, and simply touch Storm, and have her collapse to the ground," u/Smallwater opined.

Meanwhile, u/TooSmalley offered a real-world parallel. "I know a guy who can barely leave his house without getting panic attacks and anxiety. The people around him support him [in] choosing to not take medication or seek treatment. Like I get personal choice but if your choice is actively making your life worse you should be seeking [an] alternative," they wrote.

Given the somewhat different context of the "X-Men '97" version of the Storm moment, it might avoid becoming quite as infamous as the "Last Stand" version — particularly given the mitigating factors: The show's Storm is far less obnoxious about everything, and the scene foreshadows a later incident in which she herself loses her powers.

Nevertheless, "X-Men '97" willingly repeating this beat from "The Last Stand" isn't a great look, especially since the team is rife with other mutants whose powers actually do limit their personal life and who might be able to offer more insight into Jean's situation.