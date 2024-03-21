X-Men '97 Episode 1 Continues A Huge Series Mistake - But Marvel Fans Fixed It

"X-Men '97" continues the story of "X-Men: The Animated Series," as well as the classic show's legacy as one of the more faithful "X-Men" adaptations out there. Unfortunately, this also means that "X-Men '97" comes pre-equipped with the same highly convoluted backstory from the comics — and makes some of the same mistakes, such as the continuity error with Warren Worthington III, aka Angel (Stephen Ouimette), that keeps stubbornly popping up.

On "The Animated Series," the character debuts as one of the Four Horsemen of the villainous Apocalypse (John Colicos) and appears to be a completely new acquaintance to the mutant heroes. In the comics, however, he's a founding member of the X-Men — and later flashbacks confirm this to be true for the series as well, although why no one seems to recognize him is never addressed. It's a mistake that pops up again in "X-Men '97" Episode 1, when we see an image of the original team that features Angel.

Fortunately, fans on Reddit have rushed to the show's rescue, putting forward assorted potential explanations for the X-Men's apparent Angel-themed amnesia. "Tbh, could just be classic Professor X taking it upon himself to edit memories if they're mildly inconvenient for him!" u/ghosthost88 suggested. "My head canon was that Warren had joined the X-Men temporarily, but had a huge falling out and left. Hence why Scott and Warren immediately start arguing with each other when they meet up later," u/Manofwood wrote.