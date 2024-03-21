Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - The Worst Things Critic Reviews Are Saying

Who you gonna call? Apparently, an Uber driver to take you to a better movie. The reviews are in, and they've not been very kind to "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." The film currently sits at a 45% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means it's likely to miss a Fresh certification. And those students of cinema haven't held back their feelings about why it won't climb that mountain.

Many critics called "Frozen Empire" out for leaning hard on the nostalgia horn, eschewing somewhat bawdy comedy for sentiment. "This new series of "Ghostbusters" movies continues to stray far from the scrappy, anarchic vibe of the series' origins, instead offering weightier emotional stakes and a misplaced reverence for franchise lore," noted Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com. Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting said that the film overdoes the fan service to the point of awkwardly recycling old, iconic lines from the original duology. "It's still far too reliant on nostalgia to serve as the next step in the franchise's evolution, and that also includes the formula, right down to updated lines like "Are you the flame master?" she wrote.

Paste Magazine's Tara Bennett called the franchise out for indulging in numerous plot holes, concluding with a plea that the revival end here. "I don't think any of us can survive a trilogy," she remarked. Meanwhile, Empire Magazine's Alex Godfrey compared the fall of the "Ghostbusters" franchise with that of several other big-name movie dynasties, saying, "It is Jurassic Park: Dominion. It is The Rise Of Skywalker. It is a shame."

Those are some brutal reviews to chew on. But the news isn't entirely bad for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," as a few critics found something to like about the movie, be it someone's performance or an interesting new character.