Who Is The Villain In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Everything We Know (So Far)

The trailers for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" have already teased an assortment of apparitions to terrify the film's characters and audiences. Slimer is there being disgusting as always, and there's even the return of the Library Ghost from the original movie. However, the big bad with giant horns and beaming eyes, who'll be a focal point of the plot, remains largely shrouded in mystery. The entity is responsible for the Death Chill that the characters warn could kick off another Ice Age, but thanks to a toy leak, we got our best look yet at the ghost before the movie comes out.

Similar to how toys for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" spoiled a huge reveal, a Funko Pop for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" shows the antagonist, Garraka, in all its horrific glory. It adheres to the outline seen in the trailer with a skinny body and giant horizontal horns coming out of its head. It's a far cry from the more lovable-looking Slimer, and it's clear Garraka is meant to be a villain on the same level as Gozer.

However, that's not the only reveal to pull from Funko. A toy has also been released for a ghost named Pukey. This creature could be seen briefly in one of the trailers, but one would imagine it'll live up to its name and puke on something (or someone) in the movie. It's clearly a more comic relief character compared to Garraka, who should be a formidable force.