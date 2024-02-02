Who Is The Villain In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Everything We Know (So Far)
The trailers for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" have already teased an assortment of apparitions to terrify the film's characters and audiences. Slimer is there being disgusting as always, and there's even the return of the Library Ghost from the original movie. However, the big bad with giant horns and beaming eyes, who'll be a focal point of the plot, remains largely shrouded in mystery. The entity is responsible for the Death Chill that the characters warn could kick off another Ice Age, but thanks to a toy leak, we got our best look yet at the ghost before the movie comes out.
Similar to how toys for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" spoiled a huge reveal, a Funko Pop for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" shows the antagonist, Garraka, in all its horrific glory. It adheres to the outline seen in the trailer with a skinny body and giant horizontal horns coming out of its head. It's a far cry from the more lovable-looking Slimer, and it's clear Garraka is meant to be a villain on the same level as Gozer.
However, that's not the only reveal to pull from Funko. A toy has also been released for a ghost named Pukey. This creature could be seen briefly in one of the trailers, but one would imagine it'll live up to its name and puke on something (or someone) in the movie. It's clearly a more comic relief character compared to Garraka, who should be a formidable force.
The Real Ghostbusters animated series influenced Garraka
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" could be seen as a soft reboot as well as a sequel to the original films. While it introduced new characters, much of the original cast came back in limited capacities. Additionally, Gozer, who was brought to life by Olivia Wilde, Emma Portner, and Shohreh Aghdashloo, was back as the main antagonist. It existed to draw in a new audience but also remind people why they fell in love with the "Ghostbusters" franchise in the first place. However, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" looks to deviate with a new villain who draws inspiration from a pretty rad source.
Director Gil Kenan spoke with Empire about the sequel and cited "The Real Ghostbusters," the ABC animated series that ran from 1986 to 1991, as a significant influence. Specifically, he brought up the cartoon's "wild, original, and weird-as-f*** villains." Garraka is a wholly original creation for "Frozen Empire," but it appears its fantastical and terrifying nature is inspired by some of those animated ghosts. "The Real Ghostbusters" had plenty of spirits that inspired nightmares, from the Grundel that would infect children and turn them into Grundels to the Sandman, who sought to put the whole world to sleep.
Kenan also said that the animated show inspired the scale of "Frozen Empire." "We wanted to bring that show's looseness and fearlessness to this movie," he stated. "I think it's going to surprise people just how big this film is." Considering Garraka is already making waves after a few cursory glimpses from the trailers and a Funko Pop, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is shaping up to be a worthy continuation of the franchise.