Marvel Rumor: What If...? Season 3 Will See One X-Men Hero Wield Thor's Hammer
With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company in 2019, a host of Marvel Comics favorites became fair game to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside the Fantastic Four were the X-Men, whom fans had clamored for since the MCU's inception. Now, years after the landmark sale, the iconic mutants have begun to slowly but surely join the MCU roster. Rumor has it that one key X-Men member is even set to wield Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) godly hammer, Mjolnir, via "What If...?" Season 3.
The rumor stems from tenured entertainment insider @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a members-only Instagram post shared via the former platform, they claim that "What If...?" Season 3 will feature Ororo Munroe, better known as the weather-manipulating X-Men staple Storm, wielding Mjolnir at some point — a major change of pace following the X-Men-lacking "What If...?" Season 2. It's anyone's guess as to how this would come about and how she would be deemed worthy to lift Mjolnir, let alone use it, but the idea of Storm holding the Asgardian artifact, thunder and lightning cracking all around her, is undoubtedly a cool one.
Time will tell how true this rumor of Storm's presence on "What If...?" Season 3 turns out to be and if she'll join the small handful of people other than Thor who've lifted Mjolnir in the MCU.
Storm would join an elite class of people who've wielded Mjolnir
Since his introduction to the MCU in the aptly-titled "Thor" from 2011, the God of Thunder has been the main user of Mjolnir in his and the Avengers' battles against evil. On a handful of occasions, though, others have picked up the weapon thanks to their worthiness. The first and foremost is Thor's father, Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who creates it as a gift for his son. His daughter, Hela (Cate Blanchett), also momentarily holds the weapon before promptly destroying it right in front of Thor's eyes.
Before Hela wrecks it, Mjolnir is successfully lifted by the synthezoid Vision (Paul Bettany). He doesn't use it in battle, rather simply handing it to a confused and surprised Thor. In one of the biggest moments of Steve "Captain America" Rogers' (Chris Evans) MCU story, he uses it for a brief time during the Avengers' final showdown with Thanos (Josh Brolin), with Thor having retrieved it from the past during the team's time travel exploits. The broken Mjolnir later reforms itself and finds its way to Thor's ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), turning her into the Mighty Thor.
Should the rumors be true that Storm actually wields Mjolnir during "What If...?" Season 3, it's fair to say that the X-Men legend is in good company.