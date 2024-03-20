Marvel Rumor: What If...? Season 3 Will See One X-Men Hero Wield Thor's Hammer

With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company in 2019, a host of Marvel Comics favorites became fair game to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside the Fantastic Four were the X-Men, whom fans had clamored for since the MCU's inception. Now, years after the landmark sale, the iconic mutants have begun to slowly but surely join the MCU roster. Rumor has it that one key X-Men member is even set to wield Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) godly hammer, Mjolnir, via "What If...?" Season 3.

The rumor stems from tenured entertainment insider @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a members-only Instagram post shared via the former platform, they claim that "What If...?" Season 3 will feature Ororo Munroe, better known as the weather-manipulating X-Men staple Storm, wielding Mjolnir at some point — a major change of pace following the X-Men-lacking "What If...?" Season 2. It's anyone's guess as to how this would come about and how she would be deemed worthy to lift Mjolnir, let alone use it, but the idea of Storm holding the Asgardian artifact, thunder and lightning cracking all around her, is undoubtedly a cool one.

Time will tell how true this rumor of Storm's presence on "What If...?" Season 3 turns out to be and if she'll join the small handful of people other than Thor who've lifted Mjolnir in the MCU.