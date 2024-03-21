Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 8 Addressed By Marvel - Is It Possible?
Long before Marvel Studios produced multiple television shows a year for Disney+, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." held down the fort over on ABC. The series ended after seven seasons, but fans who followed it for years undoubtedly wanted more adventures with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett), and other members of the team. With Netflix's "Daredevil" getting a sort of revival via the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+, could "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." get born again as well with Season 8?
Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Animation, and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, kept hope alive without promising anything in an interview with Agents of Fandom. Winderbaum discussed bringing back "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and even "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" by pointing to the example of "Born Again": "That's probably the next show that is going to kind of revisit and revive a really strong, and one of my favorite pockets of our universe and our fandom ... you never know, is the answer!"
That's far from outright saying, "Yes, 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 8 is happening." However, it does show interest and the possibility that it could arise at some point. "X-Men '97" may not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline, but it continues the story from the popular 1990s animated show. Marvel's clearly interested in revisiting what worked in the past, so an "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." revival could become a reality someday.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 8 could get interesting
The ending of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was fairly definitive, with the series not necessarily needing more episodes to wrap things up. However, it did leave some doors open for the future, such as Daisy last being seen as part of a space mission. A proper "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." revival could see her return to Earth to check in with old friends, or maybe become part of a space-centric spinoff. Anything is possible, and Chloe Bennet has already said she's game to reprise the character if she gets the call.
When ScreenRant asked her if she'd be open to returning to Marvel, she said, "Of course, I would be open to it ... I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again." Rumors of Bennet coming back to Marvel have circulated for a while, and perhaps if "X-Men '97" and "Daredevil: Born Again" are solid successes, it could convince Marvel to dig into the past some more.
Marvel's multiverse allows the franchise greater leeway to incorporate projects that aren't necessarily part of the Sacred Timeline. In its early episodes, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was heavily influenced by the MCU, directly referencing events from "Thor: The Dark World" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Over time, those connections began diminishing, calling into question whether the show exists within the Sacred Timeline. One last adventure with Daisy, Coulson, and company could clear things up.