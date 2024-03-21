Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 8 Addressed By Marvel - Is It Possible?

Long before Marvel Studios produced multiple television shows a year for Disney+, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." held down the fort over on ABC. The series ended after seven seasons, but fans who followed it for years undoubtedly wanted more adventures with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett), and other members of the team. With Netflix's "Daredevil" getting a sort of revival via the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+, could "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." get born again as well with Season 8?

Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Animation, and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, kept hope alive without promising anything in an interview with Agents of Fandom. Winderbaum discussed bringing back "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and even "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" by pointing to the example of "Born Again": "That's probably the next show that is going to kind of revisit and revive a really strong, and one of my favorite pockets of our universe and our fandom ... you never know, is the answer!"

That's far from outright saying, "Yes, 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 8 is happening." However, it does show interest and the possibility that it could arise at some point. "X-Men '97" may not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline, but it continues the story from the popular 1990s animated show. Marvel's clearly interested in revisiting what worked in the past, so an "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." revival could become a reality someday.