How Bullet Train Helped Aaron Taylor-Johnson Land A Major Marvel Role

Aaron Taylor-Johson couldn't have landed his "Kraven the Hunter" gig without his "Bullet Train" performance.

When it comes to Hollywood's most talented actors, it's difficult to deny the charisma and charm that Aaron Taylor-Johnson exudes. Born in England, Taylor-Johnson has been a fixture of American cinema since the 2010s, lending his talents to various projects over the years. He received considerable acclaim for his stint as the titular superhero in "Kick-Ass," his first of many IP-based projects. Following his debut flick as the wannabee vigilante Kick-Ass, Taylor-Johnson immediately found himself brushing shoulders with some of the industry's most prolific filmmakers, including Oliver Stone, whom he worked with on 2012's "Savages."

In 2015, Taylor-Johnson stepped into the shoes of Quicksilver for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Many believed that Taylor-Johnson would have a prolonged life in the MCU, but, unfortunately, the Joss Whedon-directed film killed him off. While speaking with CinemaBlend in 2015, the actor expressed interest in returning to the Marvel franchise, saying, "I mean, I thoroughly enjoyed working on [this movie], and would love to do, I would love to [be] doing more movies with the guys at Marvel." That, of course, didn't happen, as the MCU doesn't seem interested in bringing Quicksilver back.

No matter, as the actor has already nabbed another major Marvel role thanks to Sony Pictures. Taylor-Johnson is on track to play Kraven the Hunter in Sony's corner of the "Spider-Man" universe. According to Deadline, Taylor-Johnson's performance in "Bullet Train" compelled Sony executives to hand the Kraven role over to the English actor. They were particularly impressed with how he managed to hold his own against Brad Pitt in several scenes. Once they saw his performance, Sony knew that they had to get the "Bullet Train" actor on board for their next superhero flick.