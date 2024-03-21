Jason Momoa's The Crow Test Footage Is A Nightmare (In The Best Way Possible)

Bill Skarsgård had barely spread his wings as Eric Draven before "The Crow" remake's trailer began to be murdered on YouTube in a veritable bloodbath of dislikes. It begs the question of whether the film might've received a warmer reception had the titular hero looked less like the final foe of "John Wick: Chapter 4" and more like Khal Drogo, which nearly happened when Jason Momoa came close to portraying the goth antihero in 2018. The actor was so keen on stepping into the shoes of the vengeful spirit that he even shot test footage with director Corin Hardy before their version was unfortunately canned. It's a shame, frankly, because he looked absolutely fantastic.

Hardy joined the project in 2014, and a handful of actors were up for the part of the Crow years before Bill Skarsgård was ultimately cast, including Jack Huston and Lex Luthor-in-the-making, Nicholas Hoult. In 2016, Momoa nabbed the role of Eric Draven for the film, which had been retitled "The Crow Reborn."

With his unmistakably massive frame, Momoa gives the character an imposing presence compared to Skarsgård, who brilliantly transformed into Pennywise for the "IT" movies and has a physique that more closely matches the slender look of Brandon Lee, who played the role in 1994. Unfortunately, we never got to fully see what Momoa would have brought to the franchise, as things didn't go as planned. Much to Momoa's heartbreak, in 2018, the film's star and director abandoned the project over creative differences with Samuel Hadida, who owned the rights to the franchise.