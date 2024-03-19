The Last Horror Movie With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Came Out Four Years Ago

"Late Night With the Devil" might just be one of the buzziest horror flicks in recent memory. It's a 2024 movie, and it's blowing everyone away so far, currently standing at an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 reviews being counted. It's always possible some other critic will come along to bring that score down, but it's outstanding all the same. For now, the film has made some impressive company and achieved a feat that hasn't been done since 2020.

"Late Night With the Devil" is the first horror movie to garner a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% since 2020's "His House," a Netflix original that maintained the rating with 125 reviews. It's a good reminder that the horror genre is still alive and well, with filmmakers finding unique ways to garner scares. Plus, this should be a good reminder to go watch "His House." The movie is about a Sudanese refugee couple who starts living in an English town and soon discovers an evilness around them.

Critics praised the film's inventiveness and topicality, with Tim Grierson of Screen International writing, "The film has much to say about grief, guilt, assimilation and the on-going refugee crisis. And on top of all that, it's also a nifty nerve-jangler." The true horror in "His House" concerns the frightening reality many refugees face, giving the film an extra bite that makes it worth watching years later.