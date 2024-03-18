Miriam Margolyes Threw Shade At Harry Potter - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back

A former "Harry Potter" star has made some comments about fans of the franchise — and it's got the internet divided.

Miriam Margolyes — a British film legend who counts two of the "Harry Potter" movies among her expansive list of film credits — told 1News that she thinks "Harry Potter" fans need to leave the storied franchise behind. "They should be over that by now," Margolyes said bluntly. "You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."

After that comment, she doubled down on the entire thing during a separate interview with ABC News Breakfast in Australia. "I'm not unhappy about it. I just think that it's for children," she said. "And if your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things." Though Margolyes said she thought the films were lovely and was happy to be a part of them, she added, "But it was 25 years ago. Grow up!"

Specifically, Margolyes plays Professor Pomona Sprout — the head of Hufflepuff House and Herbology professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."