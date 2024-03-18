Miriam Margolyes Threw Shade At Harry Potter - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back
A former "Harry Potter" star has made some comments about fans of the franchise — and it's got the internet divided.
Miriam Margolyes — a British film legend who counts two of the "Harry Potter" movies among her expansive list of film credits — told 1News that she thinks "Harry Potter" fans need to leave the storied franchise behind. "They should be over that by now," Margolyes said bluntly. "You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."
After that comment, she doubled down on the entire thing during a separate interview with ABC News Breakfast in Australia. "I'm not unhappy about it. I just think that it's for children," she said. "And if your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things." Though Margolyes said she thought the films were lovely and was happy to be a part of them, she added, "But it was 25 years ago. Grow up!"
Specifically, Margolyes plays Professor Pomona Sprout — the head of Hufflepuff House and Herbology professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."
Fans are divided over Miriam Margolyes' Harry Potter comments
Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, some "Harry Potter" fans decided to defend the franchise against Miriam Margolyes' slights. "I'm not much of a Harry Potter fan myself but I think Miriam Margolyes comments are utterly horrible. To speak about a community of fans with such disdain is incredibly disrespectful," @Jasper_Reviews bluntly wrote. Still, others thought Margolyes' take was spot-on — and even funny. Referencing a particular "Star Wars" icon's apparent derision for his own franchise, @Shame_Memory_ wrote, "I love Miriam Margolyes being to Harry Potter what Harrison Ford is to Star Wars."
Others pointed out that, in recent years, months, and days, series author J.K. Rowling has made truly offensive and untoward comments about the transgender community, so perhaps "Harry Potter" fans need to get their priorities in order. As @simsyg wrote, "If Harry Potter fans are getting angry about Miriam Margolyes comments yet stay silent over the comments made by the books author, then maybe Miriam is right and you haven't grown up." Another user, @_LucasMichael_, agreed: "The fact I've seen Harry Potter fans be more offended at Miriam Margolyes for saying it's for kids rather than hold wizard woman [Rowling] accountable for her social media actions is absurd tbh."
Miriam Margolyes has always been a huge British personality
The fact is that Miriam Margolyes isn't exactly meek or quiet, and the veteran performer is known for making huge statements without a care in the world. Other people on X pointed that out as well, like @Nath_2389, who lauded the British star for her carefree attitude.
Others, like @_PigginTeaBreak, pointed out that Margolyes has had an astounding career well beyond the "Harry Potter" franchise. "Just saw someone on TikTok say that Harry Potter 'made' Miriam Margolyes' career," they wrote. "I guess 45 films and 55 TV shows including – 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'Babe,' 'Yentl,' 'Romeo + Juliet,' 'James and the Giant Peach,' 'Mulan' – mean nothing? Delusional."
Margolyes has a right to her opinion, and ultimately, fans of "Harry Potter" can feel any which way they want about her comments. For anyone who wishes to relive the "Harry Potter" timeline all over again — or maybe just the scenes featuring Professor Pomona Sprout — the films are available to stream on Peacock.