Star Trek Theory Explains Why Jean-Luc Picard Has A British Accent

"Star Trek" is an expansive universe. It incorporates countless people across numerous places, spanning decades of shows and movies. And yet, in the same way that Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man was a defining face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certain faces sum up the entire "Star Trek" experience. Chief amongst these is Jean-Luc Picard, lovingly portrayed time and again by fan-favorite actor Patrick Stewart, who could still return as the character again under the right conditions.

Picard is a French name supposedly derived from someone living in Picardy in northern France. In "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Jean-Luc strongly associates with this French heritage as he traipses across the galaxy. The only issue with this emphasis is that Picard sports a British accent during the show.

The inconsistent cadence is pronounced enough that one fan attempted to solve the mystery through a simple yet profound theory they posted on Reddit. U/Cabbiecar1001 suggests that Picard actually doesn't speak English with a British accent. He's speaking perfect Parisian French, and the show's universal translator is helping viewers in the English-speaking world hear it flawlessly in their native tongue.

The Redditor even considers the variations in French dialects around the globe (at least as far as they exist in the 21st century), adding, "Because Picard is Parisian — and not Québécois, French West African or Haitian — it makes him sound British to English speakers because that is the closest equivalent to what European French sounds like to French speakers."

It's not a bad theory for this infamous Star Trek plot hole.