Nicolas Cage Confirms Whether National Treasure 3 Will Actually Happen
Nicholas Cage doesn't think a "National Treasure 3" will happen. Audiences have been patiently waiting for a threequel to the adventure series since "National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets" hit theaters in 2007. The sequel notably ended with a tease for Page 47, a missing page from the diary used by presidents to communicate with one another. Work began on the next film shortly afterward and by 2008, the project was in the scripting stage at Disney. But a decade and some change later, the third "National Treasure" still hasn't arrived, and chances are it won't — ever.
Cage was asked by Screen Rant about the possibility of a third outing, to which he gave a resounding "no." "No, there is no 'National Treasure 3,'" the actor bluntly answered. "If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there." Cage's comments are disappointing, but definitely not shocking. "National Treasure 3" has been in development hell for well over a decade. Over the years, several writers have tried crafting the untitled follow-up to no avail. Now, it seems like the idea of a third chapter in the franchise is closed, with Cage seemingly shutting it down for good. It's a shame that the movie won't happen, though, as the "National Treasure" franchise is filled with plot holes aching to be resolved.
The National Treasure TV series only lasted one season
The road to "National Treasure 3" has been nothing short of complicated. But while Nicholas Cage now seems to be done with the franchise, it's entirely possible that a third movie could see the light of day — just without its lead star. In 2022, the studio decided to take the franchise in a new direction by giving it the Disney+ treatment, debuting "National Treasure: Edge of History."
Set after the events of the films, "Edge of History" followed the exploits of a new generation of treasure hunters, with star Lyndon Smith saying the series was an expansion, rather than a reboot. The show also featured returning characters from the films like Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and FBI agent Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel). But Cage's character, Ben Gates, didn't pop up, which was surprising considering that Cage wants to quit movies and star in TV shows. Unfortunately, "Edge of History" was not seen as a worthy follow-up to the films, and canceled after one season.
Now, the future of the "National Treasure" series is stuck in limbo. Back in 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was notably excited about the possible threequel, saying at the time that the script was going to be sent to Cage for approval. But based on the actor's latest comments, it's unclear whether Cage isn't willing to move forward with the franchise, or if it's Disney that's shut it down.