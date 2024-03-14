Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Announces Death Of Mother Cass Warner In Heartfelt Tribute

Cole Hauser, best known for playing Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone," has announced his mother's death on social media.

Following her passing, he broke the tragic news on Instagram, stating: "It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

While Warner's death is heartbreaking, she leaves behind an impressive legacy. Cass Sperling Warner founded the Warner Sisters production company and launched The Dream Factory, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their creative ambitions. Furthermore, Warner is a member of one of the most influential families in the entertainment industry.