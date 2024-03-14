Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Announces Death Of Mother Cass Warner In Heartfelt Tribute
Cole Hauser, best known for playing Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone," has announced his mother's death on social media.
Following her passing, he broke the tragic news on Instagram, stating: "It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."
While Warner's death is heartbreaking, she leaves behind an impressive legacy. Cass Sperling Warner founded the Warner Sisters production company and launched The Dream Factory, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their creative ambitions. Furthermore, Warner is a member of one of the most influential families in the entertainment industry.
Cole Sperling Warner came from a famous family
Warner's grandfather, Harry Warner, co-founded Warner Bros. Pictures with his brothers in 1923 and served as the studio's president for over 30 years. The company is still going strong today, especially with its contributions to the DC Universe and other tentpole projects. Cass also wrote a book about her family and its studio called "The Brothers Warner."
Meanwhile, her father, Milton Sperling, was a prolific screenwriter and producer with over 50 film credits. His work received critical acclaim, most notably with the script he co-wrote for "The Court-Martial of Billy Mitchell," which was nominated for Best Story and Screenplay at the 28th Academy Awards.
Of course, Warner's son is also carving out a unique legacy for himself. As one of the main stars of "Yellowstone," Cole Hauser is part of a show with a passionate fan base that's launched a successful franchise. Viewers can also look forward to seeing him in action again soon, as "Yellowstone's" final season is slated for release later this year.