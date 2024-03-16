Giancarlo Esposito Has One Demand To Play Professor X In Marvel's X-Men Reboot

Through "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and the upcoming "Deadpool and Wolverine," the X-Men have slowly made their presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the same time, the mutants of the main MCU timeline have yet to appear, which has led the Marvel fandom to share their actor picks for key characters on social media. Among these fan castings is Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of the X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier. It turns out he's aware of the fanbase's desire to see him in the role, and he continues to fight in the hope of landing in the MCU. That is, as long as one key condition is met.

During an appearance on the "Fade to Black" podcast, Esposito shared his thoughts on playing Professor X. "It would be great to play Professor X in some other incarnation than just the wheelchair. Right? Because the physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me. I just don't feel that old and I don't like to sit that much," he said, pitching that his hypothetical interpretation of the character could begin without the wheelchair, only later adopting it as his story develops.

Luckily for Esposito, it's not uncommon for Professor X to be without his wheelchair in Marvel Comics.