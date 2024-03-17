Rebel Moon's Sofia Boutella Wonders If She 'Did Too Much' After Disastrous Reviews

Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" was poorly received by critics, with many reviews offering strong, negative words for the big-budget science fiction film. The response was so harsh that actor Sofia Boutella, who plays the former Imperium soldier-turned-rebel Kora, admits the negative reception has affected her and how she thinks about her performance.

In a conversation with Vulture about being an action star, Boutella said that she wondered if, in bringing the role of Kora to life, she did too much through her performance beyond what was written on the page. She said she wanted to bring a sense of vulnerability to her character in and was appreciative of director Zack Snyder giving her the chance to do so.

"The beauty of working with Zack is that he allowed me to go there," Boutella said of her experience shooting the film. "I watch the film now, and I'm like, [Sighs.] 'Did I do too much? Did I try to make a meal out of it?' In movie No. 2, you find out something about her past that for me was fun to go through, but I did not know how to forgive the character. Like, how do you keep on living with yourself? ... she carries a massive, massive guilt that needed to show."