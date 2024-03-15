Who Are The Zeltrons: Star Wars' Horniest Aliens, Explained

It's no secret that the "Star Wars" story is jam-packed full of extraterrestrial species. It seems that with each project, the galaxy far, far away grows to include more of them, with some of these aliens only appearing a single time before disappearing from the limelight. Thus, the "Star Wars" canon and the "Star Wars" Legends continuity are both full of funny, scary, and downright odd aliens that even the most devoted fan might not know of. Take, for instance, the Zeltrons, who are undoubtedly in contention for the title of the horniest alien race in all of "Star Wars."

Created by Mary Jo Duffy, Kerry Gammill, and Tom Palmer in 1977 for Marvel Comics' "Star Wars" #70, the Zeltrons are a reddish-pink humanoid species known best for their intense pheromones. This makes them extremely attractive and likable to most other species — humans in particular. Their culture and art are very much influenced by sexuality and related imagery, and they generally reject the concept of monogamy. They also prioritize and embrace positive emotions while pushing away negative ones, which is in line with the reputation of their homeworld, Zeltros, as the place to party.

All of this information stems from non-canon Legends material, so what are the Zeltrons of the modern canon like?