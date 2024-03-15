This Disturbing Star Wars Theory Will Totally Change How You View Padme's Death

The death of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) is a pivotal moment in Darth Vader's story. Blinded by rage and the belief that she's turned against him, the former Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) chokes his beloved with the Force on Mustafar while ignoring her desperate please. Injured and heartbroken, she later dies on Polis Massa shortly after giving birth to her children, and her body is returned to Naboo. Vader goes on to fully embrace the dark side and continues to do the Emperor's (Ian McDiarmid) bidding.

As if Padmé's tragic fate isn't sad enough, a fan theory gives it an even darker edge. According to Redditors such as u/Practical_Oktober and u/Roderick111, the Emperor could've played a major role in her death. "Random thought: Palpatine needed Anakin to feel unimaginable pain in order for him to full transition to the dark side. Did he kill Padme while she was in childbirth?" the former wrote. Both fans theorize that the Emperor facilitated Padmé's death himself under the belief that the tragedy would be strong enough to make Anakin entirely devoted to the dark side. Alternatively, maybe the Sith lord used the dark side to transfer her life energy to Anakin, whom Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) elected not to kill during their Mustafar duel.

This is a disturbing yet fascinating theory that, evidently, can be taken in multiple directions. At the same time, it's not without weak points that make it rather unbelievable.