Grey's Anatomy Confirmed Whether Kim Raver's Teddy Is Dead After Season 19 Cliffhanger

"Grey's Anatomy" is nothing without its annual jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Remember the time Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) appears in the vestibule of Grey Sloan Memorial just to let Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) know that her seemingly perfect swain is a married man? Or when audiences are left wondering all summer long if George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) or Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) has met a tragic end as they simultaneously crash? True to form, the end of Season 19 leaves its crew of doctors and interns in perilous places.

In this case, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) collapses in the middle of surgery — a scene that struck a nerve with viewers– leaving her attending crew with two patients to keep alive. Showrunner Meg Marinis told TVLine that Teddy's fate will be sealed by Season 20 — she'll survive, but she won't be completely unaffected by her experience.

"[The collapse] is absolutely going to change her. That's part of the reason to tell the story, right? To see what it brings out in the character," Marinis said. She pointed out that the incident will affect Teddy's husband, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), and all of those around her. "So like it would with anyone, it has an impact on her relationship with Owen, as well as with patients and how she treats other surgeons," she continued. "It's not going to be one of those things where she recovers and forgets."

Given how Kim Raver loves it when "Grey's Anatomy" fans hate on Teddy, audiences might find themselves feeling differently as she tries to regain her equilibrium. But she's not the only one whose fate hangs in the balance as Season 20 dawns.