Mark Hamill Transforms Into The Joker In Stunning Live-Action DC Concept Design
A fan concept design imagines just how chilling Mark Hamill would be as a live-action Joker for DC. A number of iconic actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix have portrayed Batman's archnemesis on the silver screen over the years. And while these cinematic heavyweights have rightfully been lauded for their performances, it's fair to say that Hamill still ranks as one of the best versions of the Joker. The "Star Wars" actor consistently started voicing the Clown Prince of Crime in 1992 with the release of "Batman: The Animated Series." Since then, Hamill has emerged as the go-to voice actor for the villain, appearing as him in several projects, including the spectacular "Batman: Arkham" video games.
In 2019, one fan, Instagram user and artist Skull101ify, imagined what Hamill would look if he brought his manic Joker energy into the realm of DC live-action. The results are stunning.
The concept design is so chilling that, if you look closely, you can hear Hamill's famous Joker laugh in the image. Hamill is seen sporting the Joker's traditional white makeup, boasting blood-red lips and dyed green hair. This interpretation of the DC villain doesn't reinvent the wheel, instead emphasizing how timeless the character's design is. Hamill is seen showing a Joker card to Batman in the image, setting the stage for a hypothetically chilling scene.
Mark Hamill didn't think he would get the Joker gig
It's fascinating how Luke Skywalker himself stands out as the definitive voice actor for the Joker — the staggering number of villains Hamill has voiced may surprise even the most devoted fan — considering he initially believed that he wouldn't get the DC gig. In a May 2023 interview with Wired, Hamill believed he was ill-suited for the role because he had the baggage of leading the original "Star Wars" trilogy. "When I went in, I thought, 'You think they're gonna hire Luke Skywalker to play the Joker? The fans will lose their minds,'" he said, adding, "I was so sure that I couldn't be cast."
Because he genuinely believed that he wouldn't get the part, Hamill delivered an audition that was free from anxiety. "I was completely relaxed. A lot of times there's performance anxiety because you want the part, here I knew I couldn't get the part, so, who cares?" the voice actor said.
As fascinating as it would be for fans to see Hamill step into the shoes of a live-action Joker, the opportunity has never arose. And fans shouldn't wait on it, as he has confirmed that he's done with the character. In 2022, iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy died. With his partner in crime gone, Hamill is ready to sunset his Joker. "They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, 'I'm in,'" Hamill told Empire Magazine. "Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me."