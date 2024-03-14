Mark Hamill Transforms Into The Joker In Stunning Live-Action DC Concept Design

A fan concept design imagines just how chilling Mark Hamill would be as a live-action Joker for DC. A number of iconic actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix have portrayed Batman's archnemesis on the silver screen over the years. And while these cinematic heavyweights have rightfully been lauded for their performances, it's fair to say that Hamill still ranks as one of the best versions of the Joker. The "Star Wars" actor consistently started voicing the Clown Prince of Crime in 1992 with the release of "Batman: The Animated Series." Since then, Hamill has emerged as the go-to voice actor for the villain, appearing as him in several projects, including the spectacular "Batman: Arkham" video games.

In 2019, one fan, Instagram user and artist Skull101ify, imagined what Hamill would look if he brought his manic Joker energy into the realm of DC live-action. The results are stunning.

The concept design is so chilling that, if you look closely, you can hear Hamill's famous Joker laugh in the image. Hamill is seen sporting the Joker's traditional white makeup, boasting blood-red lips and dyed green hair. This interpretation of the DC villain doesn't reinvent the wheel, instead emphasizing how timeless the character's design is. Hamill is seen showing a Joker card to Batman in the image, setting the stage for a hypothetically chilling scene.