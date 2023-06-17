Mark Hamill Honed His Famous Joker Laugh Playing Another DC Villain In 1990's The Flash

It's one of the most iconic vocal performances in the history of animation: Mark Hamill's rendition of Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker. For viewers of "Batman: The Animated Series" and other projects where Hamill has stepped in to voice the Man Who Laughs, it can be difficult to read "Batman" comics without hearing his distinctive voice for all of Joker's dialogue. So it might come as a surprise to know that Hamill's Joker voice didn't actually originate with Joker, but that he developed it to play another much less famous DC Comics supervillain — and in a live-action series.

The character is The Trickster, who has a similar modus operandi to The Joker in his encounters with The Flash. Hamill played Trickster in two episodes of the short-lived "The Flash" TV series in 1990, a couple of years before he was cast as The Joker on "Batman: The Animated Series," and as you can see in this compilation on YouTube, his voice and criminally-insane cackle for The Trickster is similar — if not identical — to those of Hamill's Joker. And true Hamill fans, as well as devotees of maniacal laughter, know that he's used the voice to great effect for other supervillains as well.