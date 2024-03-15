Elizabeth Debicki Replacing Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman - A DC Casting Rumor Explained

Superheroes tend to wear many faces, and that's why studios tend to recast them confidently between pictures and when rebooting on-screen universes. There have been three live-action Sue Storms in the past 40 years, for instance. Conversely, there are examples of recasting rumors that don't amount to anything in the end, such as the one where DC Studios head James Gunn was allegedly planning to replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman with one specific rising star.

The lucky Wonder Woman to be, per Instagram rumors begun by DCcommunityofBengal, was Elizabeth Debicki. The actor, best known for her portrayal of Princess Diana of Wales in the series "The Crown," has had a lot of recent critical buzz attached to her name – she earned an Emmy nomination for the part, among other accolades. With such a wave of publicity behind her, she seems like a natural shoo-in to play the Amazonian princess. The only problem? Gunn himself has spoken up to debunk those rumors on his Threads account.

"This is coming from a site that's just making up a bunch of stuff (I love working with Elizabeth but I've never even had this thought)," he clarified. As of this writing, there's no word as to who will be Gunn's DC Universe Wonder Woman, or where she'll make her debut. However, Gunn and Debicki have definitely crossed paths before, as he noted above.