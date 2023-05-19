Young Sheldon Shakes Up His TBBT Memories Again In The Season 6 Finale

After changing up Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) age for his big Germany trip, "Young Sheldon" again messed with what we know from "The Big Bang Theory," keeping viewers on their toes. The prequel series often references the original in fun ways that further develop the titular character and illuminate his future quirks. Through Adult Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) reminiscent voice-over, we learn even more about the notable child prodigy, even if his memories don't always align with his older self's recollections.

In the dramatic Season 6 finale, Sheldon embarks on his life-changing journey to Germany with his loving mother, Mary (Zoe Perry). While he's on the plane, a dangerous storm hits his Texan home, along with a massive tornado that nearly takes out his father and sister. In "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon recalls the harrowing event with his dear friend Penny (Kaley Cuoco), though it's now clear that he got some details wrong.

As TV Line first observed, in Season 1 of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon told Penny his mom had to fly home to help his dad George (Lance Barber) with the house. "It was tornado season, and it was an aluminum house," Sheldon said. However, we learn in "Young Sheldon" Season 6 Episode 22, "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring," that it was actually his Meemaw Connie (Annie Potts) that needed help with her severely damaged home.