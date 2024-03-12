Christopher Nolan's Next Movie May Be A Remake - But The Simpsons Already Killed It

Christopher Nolan is on top of the world right now. He's a recently minted best director Oscar winner for "Oppenheimer," which also took home the Academy Award for best picture. In addition to accolades, Variety reports Nolan has taken home an impressive payday just shy of $100 million for his work on the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb. Additionally, there's an intriguing tidbit on what project Nolan could line up next, and it should sound familiar to fans of "The Simpsons."

Variety reports that Nolan is interested in adapting the 1960s series "The Prisoner" for the big screen. "The Prisoner" is an underrated British show everyone should watch about an unnamed intelligence agent who's held prisoner on a mysterious island with no hope of escape. The storyline was parodied on Season 12, Episode 6, of "The Simpsons," titled "The Computer Wore Menace Shoes." After spreading fake news online, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is sent to a similar mysterious island where he's constantly drugged.

"The Simpsons" has parodied many pop culture staples, but "The Prisoner" may be its most obscure reference to date. That's partially what makes it awesome, as it even has "The Prisoner" star Patrick McGoohan playing his character from the show. It's a bold reference for "The Simpsons" to have gone with, especially considering many viewers likely hadn't seen the show when the episode aired. If nothing else, that episode has likely primed many for Nolan's potential next picture.