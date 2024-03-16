The Mandalorian Might've Snuck In Star Wars' First F-Bomb (& We Can't Unhear It)

"The Mandalorian" might have snuck in the first Star Wars F-bomb and fans are loving it. The Jon Favreau-created series emerged as one of the first original programs on Disney+, ushering in a new era of Star Wars storytelling. It's responsible for a lot of the franchise's post-"Rise of Skywalker" content and maybe a swear word. In Season 3, Episode 7 — "Chapter 23: The Spies," Grogu and the titular character (Pedro Pascal) come across a member of the adorable Anzellan species.

The Anzellan and Grogu start beefing with one another; the baby can't stop squeezing the cute little workers. Eventually, the two stop throwing hands, with the Anzellan walking away, muttering "Bad baby. No squeezie!" The alien then says something that eerily sounds like, "I'm out, Motherf***er." The clip below shows the fallout of the feud and features subtitles, though it doesn't acknowledge the supposed F-bomb.

This is one of the few things that adults will notice in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. Now, the Anzellan probably doesn't drop the F-bomb and they're likely saying gibberish, but it sure does sound a lot like the curse word. The Anzellans, which debuted in "The Rise of Skywalker," speak in a mixture of exaggerated English and babbles. Lucasfilm and Disney previously cut the first Star Wars F-bomb from the "Andor" Season 1 finale.