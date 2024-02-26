Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars Lightsaber Has An Explicit Pulp Fiction Secret

If you're going to rank the coolest Jedi in the "Star Wars" universe, chances are that party-crashing Jedi Master Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) will end up in the conversation. Debuting in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," Samuel L. Jackson's head of the Jedi Council makes a mark not simply by beheading Boba Fett's dad, Jango (Temuera Morrison), but also by rocking the only purple lightsaber in the galaxy at the time. If that weren't awesome enough and so very on brand for the legendary movie star, his lightsaber also features a sweary acronym paying homage to one of Samuel L. Jackson's best movies, "Pulp Fiction." It turns out Mace Windu is one bad motherf***er.

Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Jackson regaled in the legendary tale of when he asked director George Lucas for his lightsaber to be purple to make it easier to spot himself in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones." Jackson explained, "There's like 300 lightsabers, and I'm like, 'There I am right there.'" But after Norton pulled out a replica of Windu's signature weapon, Jackson revealed, "I have the real one at home that has 'bad motherf***er' right here." The engraving refers to the wallet owned by his character Jules Winnfield, which is whipped out in "Pulp Fiction" and has the same title stitched into it.

But as daring as Jackson's requests were for his appearance in the galaxy far, far away, one additional touch was a parting gift with the franchise he's itching to get back to.