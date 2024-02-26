Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars Lightsaber Has An Explicit Pulp Fiction Secret
If you're going to rank the coolest Jedi in the "Star Wars" universe, chances are that party-crashing Jedi Master Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) will end up in the conversation. Debuting in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," Samuel L. Jackson's head of the Jedi Council makes a mark not simply by beheading Boba Fett's dad, Jango (Temuera Morrison), but also by rocking the only purple lightsaber in the galaxy at the time. If that weren't awesome enough and so very on brand for the legendary movie star, his lightsaber also features a sweary acronym paying homage to one of Samuel L. Jackson's best movies, "Pulp Fiction." It turns out Mace Windu is one bad motherf***er.
Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Jackson regaled in the legendary tale of when he asked director George Lucas for his lightsaber to be purple to make it easier to spot himself in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones." Jackson explained, "There's like 300 lightsabers, and I'm like, 'There I am right there.'" But after Norton pulled out a replica of Windu's signature weapon, Jackson revealed, "I have the real one at home that has 'bad motherf***er' right here." The engraving refers to the wallet owned by his character Jules Winnfield, which is whipped out in "Pulp Fiction" and has the same title stitched into it.
But as daring as Jackson's requests were for his appearance in the galaxy far, far away, one additional touch was a parting gift with the franchise he's itching to get back to.
Samuel L. Jackson got a great goodwill gesture after leaving Star Wars
When discussing his unique laser sword on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Samuel L. Jackson referred to the awesome engraving, explaining it was not something he'd even asked for. "No, they did that because they loved me," Jackson said. "I didn't ask for it. When the shoot was over, when they presented it to me, it had 'BMF' on the on-off button." The engraving was a great bit of fan love for one of the actor's most famous roles, which had him using F-bombs instead of the Force.
The question is, could he ever reprise the role of Mace Windu regardless of how things went in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith"? When asked by Empire about Mace's exit in the third prequel, Jackson proclaimed, "HE'S NOT DEAD!!!" It might seem unlikely that Mace Windu could live to fight another day, but since Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) somehow returns in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," why couldn't the Jedi he killed also come back? When asked what he'd like to do if he returned, Jackson said, "EVERYTHING YES!!"
Clearly, the Force and the enthusiasm to fire up the purple lightsaber are strong with this one, but should Mace Windu ever find a way back to "Star Wars," we'll now know what message is hidden on his elegant weapon from a more civilized age.