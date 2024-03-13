The Real Reason Stellan Skarsgard's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen Is Naked In Dune

Director Denis Villeneuve made bold decisions when filming Frank Herbert's "unadaptable" sci-fi novel, to the point that "Dune: Part Two" gets things totally wrong from the book. Regardless, the results have been fantastic, with the sequel emerging as one of Villeneuve's most celebrated films to date. One creative liberty the director took is often showing big bad guy Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) nude.

In a 2022 discussion hosted by the Directors Guild of America, he explained why that is. "I love the prosthetics of the Baron so much. I thought it was so beautiful naked that I decided to rewrite the first scene to see him naked and to invent this idea of a steam bath so I can see Stellan Skarsgård in his full grandeur," Villeneuve said. "I was just in love with the naked Baron. And Stellan too. He really loved the result of it."