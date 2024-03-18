The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - What's The Song In The Beginning Of Episode 4?

Contains Spoilers for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" Episode 4 — "What We"

Never let it be said that Michonne (Danai Gurira. who also wrote the aforementioned episode) doesn't know how to go all out when faced with highly adverse circumstances. And because Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) insists on denying their love and staying in Philidelphia with the CRM, she goes to extremes to wake him up. She risks both of their lives by grabbing him and pitching him into an open ocean during a raging storm from a helicopter. Following right after him, she gambles and wins — and, having survived the fall with her lover at her side, she takes refuge in a luxury high-rise. In the middle of a raging storm and across a few days, she and Rick crawl their way back to knowing and loving one another. And it's definitely a worthwhile reunion that fixes one major "The Walking Dead" franchise mistake.

Underscoring that first scene are the smooth and anachronistic — yet lyrically precise — stylings of Tony Orlando and Dawn. "Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree" is one of the band's biggest hits, but they — and the individuals in the band — are definitely more than their 1970s toe-tapper.