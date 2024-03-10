A Pixar Batman Movie Is Too Good To Be True - And These Designs Prove It

Batman has always dominated the world of animation, but Pixar has never taken the Caped Crusader for a ride ... until now. With hits like "Batman: The Animated Series" and "The Lego Batman Movie," the Dark Knight has proven himself as one of the most successful superheroes in the world of animation. The character has had so many interpretations over the years that it's difficult to figure out the best animated Batman movie out there. One can't help but imagine what a Pixar "Batman" project would look like after digesting these bold fan-created designs.

Over on Instagram, artist Julen Urrutia Perez shared gorgeous images of an animated Batman. A simple look at the images shows that the artist is taking cues from Pixar's distinctive and realistic aesthetic. In the design, Batman is a huge bruting force wearing a traditionally designed suit. The character's eyes in his cowl are also the signature white.

Scroll through the various images to see just how impressive the details of Batman and Bruce Wayne are. The character model bears a striking resemblance to Pixar's designs (this is a huge compliment), which shows how Perez can effortlessly flow into various unique visual designs. Some of the artist's other designs, such as this rendition of The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man, are far more in line with the exaggerated, less realistic designs that are consistent throughout the comics.