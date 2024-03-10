A Pixar Batman Movie Is Too Good To Be True - And These Designs Prove It
Batman has always dominated the world of animation, but Pixar has never taken the Caped Crusader for a ride ... until now. With hits like "Batman: The Animated Series" and "The Lego Batman Movie," the Dark Knight has proven himself as one of the most successful superheroes in the world of animation. The character has had so many interpretations over the years that it's difficult to figure out the best animated Batman movie out there. One can't help but imagine what a Pixar "Batman" project would look like after digesting these bold fan-created designs.
Over on Instagram, artist Julen Urrutia Perez shared gorgeous images of an animated Batman. A simple look at the images shows that the artist is taking cues from Pixar's distinctive and realistic aesthetic. In the design, Batman is a huge bruting force wearing a traditionally designed suit. The character's eyes in his cowl are also the signature white.
Scroll through the various images to see just how impressive the details of Batman and Bruce Wayne are. The character model bears a striking resemblance to Pixar's designs (this is a huge compliment), which shows how Perez can effortlessly flow into various unique visual designs. Some of the artist's other designs, such as this rendition of The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man, are far more in line with the exaggerated, less realistic designs that are consistent throughout the comics.
Pixar probably won't make an animated Batman movie
After glancing through Julen Urrutia Perez's Batman fan designs, one can't help but wonder how amazing a Dark Knight and Pixar crossover would be. The Disney-backed animation studio has previously lent its talents to the superhero film "The Incredibles," making them more than familiar with the genre Batman dominates. Unfortunately, it seems highly unlikely that Pixar would ever develop a Batman-centric project.
Owned by Disney, Pixar would probably never cinematically adapt a superhero from Warner Bros., which directly competes with the House of Mouse's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pixar has also never been one to adapt or take on other IP. The studio has succeded over the last two decades thanks to its knack for original storytelling and creativity, choosing to build its own properties from the ground up. Instead of working on someone else's character, maybe Pixar could create origin films for their own iconic characters.
The distinctive art style isn't also particularly unique to Pixar — the same lanky, wide character designs are also prevalent in Universal Picture's films, like "The Addams Family." As animation continues to thrive theatrically, Warner Bros. should consider bringing their marquee superhero back to the silver screen or even give us the sequel to "The Lego Batman Movie" we never got to see.