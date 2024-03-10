How Old Is Marisa Tomei's Aunt May In The Spider-Man Movies & Why Is It Important?

As fans have seen different iterations of Spider-Man swing onto the big screen, the actors behind his surrounding character roster have also changed. Naturally, that means that several actors have portrayed his loving and supportive Aunt May in live-action at the movies. Following in the footsteps of Rosemary Harris and Sally Field beginning in 2016 was Marisa Tomei, who, with some amount of regret, became the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the character in 2016. While she excelled in the role opposite Tom Holland as May's super-powered nephew, Peter "Spider-Man" Parker, Tomei's age made her an outlier compared to her fellow May actors.

To date, Tomei's May is the youngest version of the character Marvel fans have seen on the big screen. Though we don't know her exact age, if we use Tomei's age as a guide, it can be assumed that she's somewhere in her late 40s to early 50s. This is a big change compared to Harris and Field, who were respectively in their 70s and 60s during their tenures, as well as the Marvel Comics May, who is generally in a similar age range. This aging down of the character goes a long way in helping Tomei stand out from her counterparts, taking May in a bit of a different direction from those who came before her.

In fact, Tomei's May being younger is just one of many examples of the MCU Spider-Man's story subverting expectations and going against the cinematic web-slinger grain.