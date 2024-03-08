The Pardon My Take Boys Bare It All In A New Body Armor Juice Commercial
Going fully nude for a prestigious film scene or stage play is one thing. Stripping down for a sports drink commercial is quite another. Apparently, the boys behind the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" are bold enough for the latter.
Introducing BodyArmor Zero Sugar
In a new commercial for the sports drink that's making the rounds on TikTok, the show's hosts — PFT Commenter, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, and Henry "Hank" Lockwood — all agree to go completely naked, saying they have nothing to hide. The boys then pose strategically behind items like a football, a sugar container, and a fruit basket. You might be wondering which Body Armor product they are specifically promoting. The answer is Body Armor Zero Sugar, which has zero carbohydrates and zero artificial sweeteners to boot.
So who exactly are the guys behind "Pardon Our Take?" Also, what are they promoting and why do they need to be naked? That last part is a bit fuzzy, but we may be able to clear up the rest.
What or who is Pardon Our Take, and what is Body Armor Juice?
"Pardon My Take" is a podcast produced by Barstool Sports that's been running since 2016 and has ranked solidly on the charts ever since. The show's fans have adopted the moniker "AWLS," which stands for award-winning listeners.
The team behind the podcast has courted controversies throughout the years. For example, their original logo earned them a cease and desist letter from ESPN, as it looked suspiciously like various ESPN logos). The podcast is likely best known for its "Blake of the Year" contest, where the trio finds the "best Blake" according to their own criteria, and Blake Bortles holds multiple titles as of this writing. (If you're not a sports fan, Blake Bortles is Jason Mendoza's favorite football player on "The Good Place.")
As for Body Armor Juice, the product's website describes the beverage as a premium sports drink. It has also been on the market for well over a decade. Body Armor offers a ton of variety on their original product, like Lyte, SportsWater, and one called Edge, which contains caffeine. Since late 2021, the company has been fully owned by Coca-Cola — and now, they're working with the guys from "Pardon My Take."