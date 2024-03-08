The Pardon My Take Boys Bare It All In A New Body Armor Juice Commercial

Going fully nude for a prestigious film scene or stage play is one thing. Stripping down for a sports drink commercial is quite another. Apparently, the boys behind the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" are bold enough for the latter.

@pardonmytake Big Cat, PFT, Hank and @BODYARMOR have nothing to hide Introducing BodyArmor Zero Sugar ♬ original sound – pardonmytake

In a new commercial for the sports drink that's making the rounds on TikTok, the show's hosts — PFT Commenter, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, and Henry "Hank" Lockwood — all agree to go completely naked, saying they have nothing to hide. The boys then pose strategically behind items like a football, a sugar container, and a fruit basket. You might be wondering which Body Armor product they are specifically promoting. The answer is Body Armor Zero Sugar, which has zero carbohydrates and zero artificial sweeteners to boot.

So who exactly are the guys behind "Pardon Our Take?" Also, what are they promoting and why do they need to be naked? That last part is a bit fuzzy, but we may be able to clear up the rest.