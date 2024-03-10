How Old Is Gandalf From Lord Of The Rings?

Everyone knows Gandalf (Ian McKellen) is old, but what's his age? In Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," the wizard says, "300 lives of Men I've walked this earth, and now I have no time." While this gives the impression of longevity, measuring by lifespans is vague and inconsistent; many of Aragorn's Númenórean ancestors lived for multiple average lifespans. The other issue is that Gandalf's line in the movie doesn't come from the book. You must dig deeper to determine his age in J.R.R. Tolkien's original text. It is there, though — kind of.

In the "Return of the King" appendices, Tolkien summarizes the entire Third Age in five paragraphs. He provides some background on the Wizards, stating, "When maybe a thousand years had passed, and the first shadow had fallen on Greenwood the Great, the Istari or Wizards appeared in Middle-earth." "Lord of the Rings" is set primarily in 3019 of the Third Age.

Subtracting the first 1,000 years would mean Gandalf is around 2,000 years old during that story and roughly 80 years younger during Bilbo's adventures in "The Hobbit." What does he do for those two millennia? The appendices add, "Mithrandir was closest in friendship with the Eldar, and wandered mostly in the West, and never made for himself any lasting abode."

So, while it's nowhere near 300 lives of Men, Gandalf does spend over 2,000 years in Middle-earth hobnobbing with Elves, Dwarves, Men, and Hobbits and waiting for the final showdown with Sauron to begin.

But wait. There's more...