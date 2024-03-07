A Dune Fan Had A Dying Wish - What Director Denis Villeneuve Did Will Make You Cry

"Dune: Part Two" is blowing everyone away at the box office, but one superfan saw the sci-fi epic before the rest of the world. Unfortunately, the screening was organized in January due to tragic circumstances, as the man in question was nearing the end of his life. The individual communicated his wish to see "Dune: Part Two" to Josée Gagnon, a care worker from Quebec, who then contacted director Denis Villeneuve's representatives to try and organize a screening. They agreed, leading to a race against time to make it happen.

While speaking to Global News, Gagnon revealed that Villeneuve's assistant brought the director's laptop to a care center after learning that the fan was too sick to travel, allowing him to see the movie. "She took everyone's phones away and played the movie on the laptop for just the two of them in his room," she said. "Neither she nor I watched it. It was this really big deal. I was told even the President of the United States wasn't able to see it before its release."

Sadly, the fan died a couple of days after the screening, but the visit meant the world to him. Furthermore, the experience profoundly affected Villeneuve's reps, who didn't take the visit for granted.