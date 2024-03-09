Marvel's Jaimie Alexander Replaces Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman In DCU Fan Art

With a new DC universe on the horizon, there could very well be a spot open for a new Diana of Themyscira, aka Wonder Woman, previously played by Gal Gadot. There's been no confirmation that James Gunn's DCU will home an all-new Amazonian princess, but on the off chance that he's struggling for options, a great bit of fan art has shown former Marvel star Jaimie Alexander would be a perfect fit for the role.

Thanks to @horrific.heroics on Instagram, the lady behind Lady Sif from the "Thor" movies has been given the iconic tiara and the red and gold combo outfit that makes up Wonder Woman's legendary look. While it's not an incredibly action-packed image, it indeed suggests that, given the chance, Alexander could hold her own alongside Batman and Superman if DC's Trinity ever found itself back on the big screen following the last iteration.

In the time that she wielded the Lasso of Truth, Gal Gadot made seven appearances in the DCEU, her final one being in "The Flash." From here on out, though, the only planned trip back to Themyscira is the show "Paradise Lost," one of the TV series James Gunn and Peter Safran announced for their DC Universe reboot, which is set before Diana was born. With that said, even if the position of a new Diana Prince was available, Alexander might still be settled in New Asgard for a role she has a solid connection to.