Tiffani Thiessen's 90210 Sex Scenes Made Brian Austin Green Furious

"Beverly Hills, 90210" exemplified teen angst, quickly rising up the ranks as one of the best teen shows of the 1990s. The central characters had ample turmoil to dig through, but there was just as much drama amid the filming of the dramatic series. Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the show, spoke about how hard it was to see his then-real-life girlfriend, Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Valerie Malone, have intimate scenes with other men.

Green spoke about the situation on the "Let's Be Clear" podcast hosted by Shannen Doherty, who had her own behind-the-scenes drama on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Specifically, he stated how he got very jealous when Thiessen had to film something with a male co-star. "All of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s*** with people that were like my family and my brothers," he continued. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f***ing jealous and boisterous."

Thiessen and Green started dating in 1992, a couple of years before she joined the cast of "90210." Her character has several romances throughout the series, including one with David. However, she also has romantic scenes with Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), and several other male characters. Green and Thiessen's relationship ended in 1995, not that long into her stint as a regular cast member.