Tiffani Thiessen's 90210 Sex Scenes Made Brian Austin Green Furious
"Beverly Hills, 90210" exemplified teen angst, quickly rising up the ranks as one of the best teen shows of the 1990s. The central characters had ample turmoil to dig through, but there was just as much drama amid the filming of the dramatic series. Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the show, spoke about how hard it was to see his then-real-life girlfriend, Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Valerie Malone, have intimate scenes with other men.
Green spoke about the situation on the "Let's Be Clear" podcast hosted by Shannen Doherty, who had her own behind-the-scenes drama on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Specifically, he stated how he got very jealous when Thiessen had to film something with a male co-star. "All of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s*** with people that were like my family and my brothers," he continued. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f***ing jealous and boisterous."
Thiessen and Green started dating in 1992, a couple of years before she joined the cast of "90210." Her character has several romances throughout the series, including one with David. However, she also has romantic scenes with Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), and several other male characters. Green and Thiessen's relationship ended in 1995, not that long into her stint as a regular cast member.
Brian Austin Green now recognizes the error of his ways
Brian Austin Green was younger and more naive when he was on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and he admitted in the interview that he can look back on the experience and realize how foolish he was. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f***ing boyfriend, who she lives with by the way, freaking out the way that I was," Green reflected.
Thiessen actually commented on the awkwardness years ago during a 2015 interview on "The Meredith Vieira Show." When asked about having to kiss Luke Perry's Dylan with Green also being in the cast, Thiessen joked, "I'm getting paid for this, honey, I don't know what to tell you." She later clarified her current status with Green, saying, "We're still very close and good friends."
As far as Green's comments, it's interesting he told them to "90210" co-star Shannen Doherty, who admitted that all of the young cast members were still figuring things out while filming the series. "I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame," she said.
Among all the awkward love scenes in TV history, Thiessen and Green trying to make a relationship work while filming "Beverly Hills, 90210" sounds tricky from the start.