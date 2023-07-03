5 Law & Order: SVU Cast Members (& Guests) That Played Multiple Roles On The Show

It's basically a rite of passage for New York based actors to show up in any of the "Law & Order" shows — and when it comes to "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the fact that it's been on for well over 20 seasons means that pretty much anyone who's everyone has popped up on the show. From future Oscar winners like Viola Davis — who played a recurring role as an attorney — to featured guest stars like Robin Williams and Cynthia Nixon, actors do short-lived stints on "Law & Order: SVU" all the time. Some, apparently, like it so much they return for more than one round.

"Law & Order: SVU" has been on for so long that maybe actors think we won't notice if they play two totally separate roles in the show... but that presents some problems with cast members who might have played a perp or a victim only to end up working with the detectives in the special victims unit. If you thought you were the only "Law & Order: SVU" fan experiencing insane deja-vu during one of your many marathons or rewatches, you're definitely not alone, and you're completely right — these five cast members and guest stars played multiple roles on the series during its run.