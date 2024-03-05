The Real Reason Will Ferrell Didn't Return For Megamind 2

In March 2024, DreamWorks Animation Television released the long-awaited sequel to the iconic "Megamind." When the OG film debuted in 2010, it was a mild critical and commercial success, serving as decent theatrical fare for DreamWorks. After its release, "Megamind" became a key text for Gen Z, becoming the subject of several memes, making it one of the studio's most culturally relevant pictures. While a theatrical sequel never manifested, the studio is continuing the superhero film's legacy with the Peacock-exclusive "Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate." Unfortunately, comedy genius Will Ferrell isn't in Megamind's shoes anymore, with the character now being voiced by Keith Ferguson.

While speaking with Screen Rant, "Megamind 2" co-writer Brent Simons revealed, "Yeah, there's a lot of internal discussions we're not privy to, but I think it ultimately usually comes down to the time." Simmons went on to add, "But also, we were lucky enough to get Keith Ferguson, who was Megamind's voice in a lot of video games, and some of the commercials when the movie came out." Simmons went on to point out that Ferguson has proven himself as a performer who can mimic Ferrell's voice.

"Megamind 2" co-writer Alan Schoolcraft also chimed in by pointing out that Ferguson has voiced Megamind more than Ferrell has, saying, "Yeah, so Will Ferrell has only done the voice for, you know, 85 minutes whereas Keith has now done it for 10 hours."