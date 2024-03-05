Wicked Tuna Captain Charlie Griffin Dead After Boating Accident

"Wicked Tuna" star Charlie Griffin has died after an unfortunate boating accident. The official Facebook page for the fisherman, who prominently appeared in the National Geographic series, confirmed that Griffin died on March 4 in the Outer Banks. "It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th," the Facebook post reads. "Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!"

The late fisherman, who captained the Reels of Fortune ship, appeared in "Wicked Tuna" alongside his vessel in Season 2 to 5 of "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks," the spin-off of the mainline series. Griffin and his ship appeared as winners of the series in Season 4, which aired in 2017.

The United States Coast Guard told the Outer Banks Voice that Griffin's vessel went missing on Sunday March 3 near the Oregon inlet. The "Wicked Tuna" star was traveling from Virginia to North Carolina and it's believed that his boat capsized. Griffin's body was found alongside Pea Island. A second individual was also on the vessel and the search for them continues as of this writing. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the search with several other departments, which include the US Coast Guard and Dare County Sheriff's Office.

Griffin's passing is just the latest tragic death the fans of "Wicked Tuna" have had to face.