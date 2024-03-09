Black Widow Refusing To Lift Thor's Hammer Is A Powerful MCU Moment - Here's Why

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" may focus on the MCU's finest heroes attempting to stop a James Spader-voiced AI villain, but it also provides some quality moments between Earth's Mightiest Heroes themselves. One of these takes place high up in Stark Tower as the intrepid crew takes turns attempting to lift Thor's (Chris Hemsworth's) hammer.

The scene is filled with testosterone-laced camaraderie as each male member of the group takes turns trying to raise the hammer off the table. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Rhodie (Don Cheadle) unsuccessfully use their armor, while Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gets the mysteriously weighted weapon to budge but doesn't lift Mjolnir in "Avengers 2."

After everyone has had a turn, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) gestures to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) to give her a chance, to which Black Widow replies, "Oh, no, no. That's not a question I need answered." This makes her the only hero in the room to turn down the challenge. Judging from the character's confident demeanor, the refusal clearly doesn't come from any kind of insecurity. On the contrary, it implies that she is a self-aware individual who already knows from her checkered past that she isn't worthy of lifting Mjolnir — and that suits her just fine.

From the moment Black Widow makes her first epicurean appearance in "Iron Man 2," it's clear that she's hardly the ethically scrupulous superhero type. She leaves a wake of manhandled enemies in her wake as she fights her way through Hammer Industries Headquarters at the end of that film. From there, Romanoff embarks on a multi-film story not of ethical purity but of redemption.