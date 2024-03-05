Why Superhero Fatigue Is A Good Thing, According To The Batman's Paul Dano

Paul Dano is among those acknowledging that superhero fatigue might be setting in for general audiences. However, the actor doesn't believe that's necessarily a bad thing. Studios are producing movies and series starring comic book heroes at a staggering output and viewers aren't seeming to connect with as much as they once did. Dano, who portrayed The Riddler in "The Batman" by director Matt Reeves, welcomes taking the genre in a fresh direction.

In an interview with The Independent, Dano discussed comic book movies and how he views them as a performer and praised Reeves for going against the superhero grain with his take on the Dark Knight. In an era where campy projects like "Madame Web" get awful reviews as they attempt to build a franchise without properly focusing on making a good standalone story, Dano shared he hopes the fatigue some might be feeling from superhero films leads to the genre getting rejuvenated with new voices: "It's an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, 'OK – what now?' Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes. I'm sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it's kind of a welcome moment."