Tom Brady's Hertz Commercials: Every Familiar Daytime TV Trope Explained

Tom Brady may be best known for his long NFL career – capped off with those seven Super Bowl rings – but he's also carved out an impressive acting career for himself. Not only did he play himself in the movie "80 For Brady," but in recent years, the former New England Patriots quarterback has starred in commercials for Subway, Under Armour, Frito-Lay, and Hertz. For the 2023 Hertz ads, Brady teamed up with actor and comedian Yvonne Orji for a nostalgic play on daytime TV tropes.

The first ad, titled "The Results Are In," has Orji channeling former daytime TV queen Wendy Williams in a talk show reminiscent of "Maury" or "The Jerry Springer Show." Dramatic DNA test reveals were an ongoing thing on Maury Povich's chat fest, complete with his "You are not the father" catchphrase. Povich was so associated with delivering shocking DNA results that after his talk show ended in 2022, he told TMZ he was getting into the paternity test kit business.

But Brady is given a different type of result in his Hertz spot. In the "The Results Are In" spoof, the football legend's result is that he's "99.9 percent" going to drive off the lot in a brand new Shelby Mustang. Brady cries tears of joy. The only thing missing is Orji telling everyone in the audience, "You get a car," a la Oprah Winfrey.