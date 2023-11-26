Tom Brady's Hertz Commercials: Every Familiar Daytime TV Trope Explained
Tom Brady may be best known for his long NFL career – capped off with those seven Super Bowl rings – but he's also carved out an impressive acting career for himself. Not only did he play himself in the movie "80 For Brady," but in recent years, the former New England Patriots quarterback has starred in commercials for Subway, Under Armour, Frito-Lay, and Hertz. For the 2023 Hertz ads, Brady teamed up with actor and comedian Yvonne Orji for a nostalgic play on daytime TV tropes.
The first ad, titled "The Results Are In," has Orji channeling former daytime TV queen Wendy Williams in a talk show reminiscent of "Maury" or "The Jerry Springer Show." Dramatic DNA test reveals were an ongoing thing on Maury Povich's chat fest, complete with his "You are not the father" catchphrase. Povich was so associated with delivering shocking DNA results that after his talk show ended in 2022, he told TMZ he was getting into the paternity test kit business.
But Brady is given a different type of result in his Hertz spot. In the "The Results Are In" spoof, the football legend's result is that he's "99.9 percent" going to drive off the lot in a brand new Shelby Mustang. Brady cries tears of joy. The only thing missing is Orji telling everyone in the audience, "You get a car," a la Oprah Winfrey.
Tom Brady is transported to a TV game show in his second Hertz ad
Speaking of Oprah Winfrey, Yvonne Orji leans into her more sensitive side in another Hertz ad, titled, "Let's Go Moment." The spot features Tom Brady showcasing all in his emotions as he questions where he was going all those years he ran across the football field. "Ah, the depth," Orji deadpans as she looks straight at the camera. She then leaps up and pulls a lever to spin a wheel reminiscent of the prize wheel featured on the long-running TV game show ”The Price is Right." The famous prize wheel made its debut in 1975 as part of the Showcase Showdown and is as much a part of the show's history as the late Bob Barker's catchphrase, "Come on down!"
Nearly 50 years later, Brady's spin scores him an EV and a trip to Denver, courtesy of Hertz. The footballer seems confused, but it's all an act. In an interview with People magazine, Brady said he had a great time teasing iconic daytime TV moments in the Hertz ads. "I like having a little bit of just fun with all the different things we're doing," he said. "I think that's ultimately what's going to connect with a lot of people."