The Gentlemen Review: New Players, Same Game, No Risks

"The Gentlemen" starts with a pleasant twist on a classic Guy Ritchie formula: Instead of taking a criminal and putting him through the wringer, let's take a non-criminal, introduce him to a bunch of criminals, and see if he sinks or swims. It's a nice change-up, but it doesn't quite work because, no matter how much time we spend with Edward, we can't ever quite figure out what he wants. Theo James is reliably charming, watchable, and capable in the leading role, but the series never gives him much time to breathe; to really give us any insight into who he is or what drives him, something that's complicated by his apparent frustration with his entire family as the show begins. He's a tricky character to pin down, and while that might work for two hours, as the show wears on we can't help but wish for something more. And even beyond Edward, as "The Gentlemen" keeps progressing its narrative, it's clear that the problem of its lead character is a problem with the whole series. It's all slick and stylish and packed with all the usual Ritchie touches, but the more style points the show racks up, the more you wish for some substance.

Still, there are things to like here: particularly Kaya Scodelario, who simmers and beguiles in a way that makes the unknowable quality of her character an asset rather than a liability. She fits right into this world, and she makes scenes work even when the show starts to fall back on the worst instincts of Ritchie storytelling — namely the need to spell certain criminal plots out for the lowest common denominator in the audience. Then there's the supporting cast who gets to make a meal out of their characters, including Peter Serafinowicz shouting at the top of his lungs, Vinnie Jones playing strong and silent, and Dar Salim as ... well, let's just call him a cleaner and leave the rest for the show.

The supporting cast, and Ritchie's ever-present style, are enough to make "The Gentlemen" a watchable affair, even if you might start losing interest here and there and wondering by the finale if it was worth the whole eight-hour journey. In the end, the whole thing plays like an experiment in scaling up Ritchie's universe, and while it never quite succeeds, it also never entirely fails.

"The Gentlemen" premieres March 7 on Netflix.