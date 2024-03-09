What Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's 1994 Fantastic Four Movie?

The Fantastic Four will soon return to the big screen in the team's first live-action film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is poised to undergo some big changes in 2024). But over 30 years ago, Marvel's First Family made their movie debut in another film — a project that failed in a spectacular and, according to some rumors, intentional fashion.

In 1994, Roger Corman's production company, New Horizon Studios, worked with filmmaker Bernd Eichinger to produce a low-budget film, "The Fantastic Four," based on the Marvel comics of the same name. Directed by Oley Sassone, the project starred Alex Hyde-White as Reed Richards, Rebecca Staab as Susan Storm, Jay Underwood as Johnny Storm, Michael Bailey Smith as Ben Grimm, Joseph Culp as Doctor Doom, and Kat Green as Alicia Masters.

The rumor is that "The Fantastic Four" wasn't intended for theatrical release but was created to maintain the film rights of the characters, then owned by Eichinger's Constantin Films, as they were on the verge of expiring. Eichinger firmly denies that was why he made the movie, claiming that Marvel bought out his rights and shelved the project. Not only did Marvel producer Avi Arad confirm this, but Eichinger was later hired by 20th Century Fox to produce 2005's "Fantastic Four" and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." 1994's project was never officially released. Instead, it lives on in infamy, with bootleg copies making their way to the public via comic conventions before later becoming available online.

"The Fantastic Four" might have been a flop, but it remains a cult classic due to its bizarre behind-the-scenes story. Starring in the unreleased project, thankfully, didn't spell the end of its stars' careers, even if none of the leads went on to become major Hollywood names.