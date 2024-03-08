The Office Theory Explains The Show's Most Controversial Jim And Pam Storyline

Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) have a rollercoaster ride throughout "The Office." While the Halperts go through plenty of ups and downs, there is one storyline that definitively divided fans: the Brian-the-boom-mic-guy (Chris Diamantopoulos) interlude in Season 9. The insertion of the heroic documentary film crew member as a protector and emotional lifeline for Pam (during a low point in her marriage with Jim, no less) didn't sit well with fans of the PB&J romance. All ends well with Scranton's favorite white-collar couple, but the mere threat of upending their fairy-tale story sent fans into a tizzy.

However, Redditor u/Primetime22 presented one theory that challenges the entire Brian side plot. It claims the romantic overtones are completely blown out of proportion, Brian is actually a pretty stand-up guy, and it's the film crew that is to blame for the negative portrayal in the documentary. The hypothesis that Brian isn't a threat to Pam's marriage allows many fans to breathe a sigh of relief, as is obvious from the prolific comments from other Redditors getting behind the idea.

Jim and Pam's romance is a hallmark fixture of the "Office" experience. During the first few seasons of the show, audiences follow their earliest days flirting over Pam's reception desk. By Season 4, the couple is together. They're married and have their first kid two seasons later, and by Season 8, they're the proud parents of a girl and a boy. From there, things start to cool off (both in their marriage and in the show's viewership). By Season 9, Jim embarks on a highly distracting pursuit of a new company, and Pam begins to interact with Brian on-screen. The question is, what does u/Primetime22 see that indicates the latter is simply platonic?