Stranger Things Season 5 Photos Reveal Sadie Sink On Set, But Is It Max?

The ending of "Stranger Things" Season 4 left many fans of Netflix's hit horror series wondering what will happen to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). The epic showdown with the monstrous Vecna put the young hero into a coma, and it remains to be seen if she'll have a significant role in Season 5. However, an Instagram post from series co-creator Ross Duffer is bound to fuel the speculation, as it shows Sink having a good time on the set — but don't read into it too much.

The photo shows Sink lying in a bed and smiling alongside co-star Caleb McLaughlin. At first glance, one might assume that the still was lifted from a scene where Max is awake and happy to see a friendly face. However, Duffer's accompanying caption reveals that it doesn't relate to a character moment, so fans shouldn't feel optimistic about Max's speedy recovery just yet.

It seems that Duffer wants to remain tight-lipped about the final season of "Stranger Things," which is understandable. However, despite the secrecy, some behind-the-scenes photos have teased some exciting story developments in Season 5, and Sink has confirmed that she has a part to play.