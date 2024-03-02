Stranger Things Season 5 Photos Reveal Sadie Sink On Set, But Is It Max?
The ending of "Stranger Things" Season 4 left many fans of Netflix's hit horror series wondering what will happen to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). The epic showdown with the monstrous Vecna put the young hero into a coma, and it remains to be seen if she'll have a significant role in Season 5. However, an Instagram post from series co-creator Ross Duffer is bound to fuel the speculation, as it shows Sink having a good time on the set — but don't read into it too much.
The photo shows Sink lying in a bed and smiling alongside co-star Caleb McLaughlin. At first glance, one might assume that the still was lifted from a scene where Max is awake and happy to see a friendly face. However, Duffer's accompanying caption reveals that it doesn't relate to a character moment, so fans shouldn't feel optimistic about Max's speedy recovery just yet.
It seems that Duffer wants to remain tight-lipped about the final season of "Stranger Things," which is understandable. However, despite the secrecy, some behind-the-scenes photos have teased some exciting story developments in Season 5, and Sink has confirmed that she has a part to play.
Sadie Sink says Stranger Things Season 5 is 'emotional'
"Stranger Things" Season 5 will be the swansong for Netflix's beloved sci-fi saga. With that in mind, viewers can expect the main characters to be given definitive farewells, some of which might even be tragic. Of course, everyone wants to know if Max will survive her current predicament, but Sadie Sink has consistently maintained that she doesn't know her character's fate.
"We know that it's happening and that it's the last season, so it's going to be emotional, I'm sure," Sink told TODAY in June 2023. "Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in Season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen. But I'll be there."
The "Stranger Things" creators have teased a time jump in Season 5, suggesting that Max could be asleep for quite some time. Regardless of when the story is set, though, the heroes will inevitably clash with some nasty monsters now that the Upside Down has breached Hawkins, Indiana. The town is officially under siege, and that can only spell trouble for everyone.
