Elizabeth Hurley's Son Directed Her In Sex Scenes & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

Here's a piece of news nobody likely expected — or hoped — to hear today: Elizabeth Hurley's 21-year-old son is directing an erotic thriller featuring his mother in a steamy sex scene.

Damian Hurley, son of the established British actress, spoke to People Magazine about his upcoming film — titled "Strictly Confidential" — and said that his mother always promised she would appear in his film and that she cleared her schedule in order to participate. He also told the outlet that despite some power imbalances between mother and son, "It was a joy to come to work and tackle each day together." The elder Hurley appears in the trailer as a relative of the mysteriously murdered Rebecca (Lauren McQueen), and fans can even catch part of her steamy moment with Pear Chiravara's character.

This information, understandably, has social media scrambling. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are going absolutely wild over the fact that Hurley's son was her director for a sex scene. In a response to a tweet about the scene, @Razzball wrote, "Should've named it Oedipus, missed [opportunity]," referencing the famous Greek tragedy. @meerkat_ink posted a GIF of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looking inquisitive, simply writing, "Excuse me?" @miaxhut made a solid psychology joke, responding to the same previously mentioned tweet with, "Oh freud..."