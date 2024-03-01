Elizabeth Hurley's Son Directed Her In Sex Scenes & Twitter Isn't Holding Back
Here's a piece of news nobody likely expected — or hoped — to hear today: Elizabeth Hurley's 21-year-old son is directing an erotic thriller featuring his mother in a steamy sex scene.
Damian Hurley, son of the established British actress, spoke to People Magazine about his upcoming film — titled "Strictly Confidential" — and said that his mother always promised she would appear in his film and that she cleared her schedule in order to participate. He also told the outlet that despite some power imbalances between mother and son, "It was a joy to come to work and tackle each day together." The elder Hurley appears in the trailer as a relative of the mysteriously murdered Rebecca (Lauren McQueen), and fans can even catch part of her steamy moment with Pear Chiravara's character.
This information, understandably, has social media scrambling. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are going absolutely wild over the fact that Hurley's son was her director for a sex scene. In a response to a tweet about the scene, @Razzball wrote, "Should've named it Oedipus, missed [opportunity]," referencing the famous Greek tragedy. @meerkat_ink posted a GIF of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looking inquisitive, simply writing, "Excuse me?" @miaxhut made a solid psychology joke, responding to the same previously mentioned tweet with, "Oh freud..."
Fans on social media are freaking out over Elizabeth Hurley's scene in her son's film
X had a plethora of posts about how absolutely weird it is that Damian Hurley directed a sex scene featuring his mom. As @TheDudeonX pointed out, "The fact this dude is directing his mom in sex scenes shows you how cooked Hollywood is." @rickydigital is just grossed out by the entire endeavor, writing, "Ewwww. No one wants to see this." (A pitch-perfect response underneath from @Felix786 reads, "Her son obviously did.")
One user, @GrantRLefelar, brought up the concept of "nepo babies" — meaning Hollywood stars who may or may not get advantages in the industry thanks to famous relatives. In a quote tweet, the user wrote, "Putting a moratorium on nepo babies until we can figure out what's going on." @ajb_real went after the younger Hurley much more directly, responding to the news by saying, "Salute to this pervert son."
Certainly, it's a weird situation — and people are taking notice. There are some people, though, noticing that the movie has more issues than Elizabeth Hurley's sex scene. In a separate tweet, @GrantRLefelar posted a screenshot from the trailer and wrote, "I'm honestly more distracted by this sad excuse of a headstone in Elizabeth Hurley's 21yo son's bad movie trailer."
Elizabeth Hurley has had a long career in both the U.S. and her native England
Elizabeth Hurley has been a Hollywood staple for decades — and based on Damian Hurley's assertion that she had to clear her schedule to participate in "Strictly Confidential," she's still pretty busy. The star got her start in a handful of movies before her breakout role as Mike Myers' love interest, Vanessa Kensington, in 1997's "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." She briefly reprised in the 1999 sequel, "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," before being replaced by Heather Graham.
In 2000, Hurley played the Devil alongside Brendan Fraser in the campy classic, "Bedazzled." She then teamed up with the late Matthew Perry two years later for the romantic comedy, "Serving Sara."
Hurley's film career seems to be her main focus, but she's had a handful of small-screen roles that have bolstered her profile. From 2011 to 2012, the British actress played the deliciously sultry Diana Payne on the original "Gossip Girl," and from 2015 to 2018, she starred as Queen Helena in a totally different campy series about extremely wealthy privileged people, "The Royals." Hurley's appearance in "Strictly Confidential" might be a smidge controversial, but Hurley works hard and consistently — so it's unsurprising that she'd want to keep it in the family for at least one of her roles.