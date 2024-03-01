The Amazon Prime Rom-Com Blowing Up The Charts Right Now
In the world of streaming, Netflix is the undisputed champion of romantic comedies, serving as the home of bangers like "Set It Up," "Always Be My Maybe," and the Valentine's smash hit "Players." Amazon Prime Video, however, is stepping its game up, thanks to the Charlie Day-starring "I Want You Back" and the brand-new "Upgraded." Released on February 9, 2024, the latter emerged as one of its most popular exclusive offerings.
According to FlixPatrol, "Upgraded" is exploding on Prime Video's worldwide charts, operating as the No. 1 film in territories like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and more. Globally, it takes the top spot for the streamer, beating Jennifer Lopez's "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" and the Ben Affleck-starring documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which round out the top 3.
"Upgraded" stars "Riverdale" breakout actor Camila Mendes as Ana, an art intern whose career blossoms after she helps her quirky boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). Seeing potential in Ana, Claire invites her to London to work on a project. On her flight, Ana gets upgraded to first class, where she meets the charming Will (Archie Renaux), who confuses the intern for her boss. Naturally, it's fireworks between the two, with classic romantic comedy hijinks ensuing. While "Upgraded" may seem like simple romantic fare, critics and audiences think this is a comedy worth checking out.
Upgraded is a favorite for romantic comedy fans
We seem to be entering a renaissance of sorts for romantic comedies, as "Upgraded" is just the latest in the genre to be a hit with both critics and fans. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Camila Mendes' latest boasts a positive 78% Fresh score. Samantha Bergeson of IndieWire was particularly pleased with the picture, praising its performances, sharp writing, and powerful themes. "This is a story about women supporting women, especially across generations, and that's what makes 'Upgraded' resonate more than just a frothy rom-com would," she wrote, praising the creatives for breaking the typical rom-com mold.
Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes gave the picture a less enthusiastic 68% score, which is far from awful, but not as high as the one critics gave it. Over on film ranking and review site Letterboxd, "Upgraded" boasts a 2.8 out of 5 user score. "camila mendes i am reading your palm. in 20 years this movie will become a classic. i am a very legit psychic," wrote user asolas in a 4.5-star review, displaying just how enthusiastic romantic comedy fans are.
For Mendes, "Upgraded" is another winner in her expanding CV, as she executive produced the Prime Video picture, eager to make it her own. "... It was really important that I came on as an executive producer, because I had a lot of ideas and opinions, and things that I wanted to evolve in the scripts," she told Variety, revealing that she helped develop Ana's character further. Clearly, Mendes' notes worked, as it's one of her highest-ranked films on Rotten Tomatoes.