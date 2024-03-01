The Amazon Prime Rom-Com Blowing Up The Charts Right Now

In the world of streaming, Netflix is the undisputed champion of romantic comedies, serving as the home of bangers like "Set It Up," "Always Be My Maybe," and the Valentine's smash hit "Players." Amazon Prime Video, however, is stepping its game up, thanks to the Charlie Day-starring "I Want You Back" and the brand-new "Upgraded." Released on February 9, 2024, the latter emerged as one of its most popular exclusive offerings.

According to FlixPatrol, "Upgraded" is exploding on Prime Video's worldwide charts, operating as the No. 1 film in territories like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and more. Globally, it takes the top spot for the streamer, beating Jennifer Lopez's "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" and the Ben Affleck-starring documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which round out the top 3.

"Upgraded" stars "Riverdale" breakout actor Camila Mendes as Ana, an art intern whose career blossoms after she helps her quirky boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). Seeing potential in Ana, Claire invites her to London to work on a project. On her flight, Ana gets upgraded to first class, where she meets the charming Will (Archie Renaux), who confuses the intern for her boss. Naturally, it's fireworks between the two, with classic romantic comedy hijinks ensuing. While "Upgraded" may seem like simple romantic fare, critics and audiences think this is a comedy worth checking out.