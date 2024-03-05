Christopher Nolan Is 'Plagued' By The Dark Knight's Most Iconic Line For One Reason

Christopher Nolan's writing and direction in "The Dark Knight" is an integral part of why the Batman film starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, and Michael Caine is considered one of the greatest films of all time. However, one of the influential film's most iconic lines wasn't written by the "Oppenheimer" visionary, and it still plagues him.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Deadline, Nolan and frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy discussed their past projects and what makes them such a great pair. Talking about "The Dark Knight," where Murphy played the villain Scarecrow, Nolan admitted he didn't write Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) famous line about being a hero or villain. The filmmaker noted it was penned by his brother (and the film's co-writer), Jonathan Nolan.

"It kills me because it's the line that most resonates. And at the time, I didn't even understand it," Nolan said. "[Dent] says, 'You either die a hero or you live long enough to become the villain.' I read it in [Jonathan's] draft, and I was like, 'All right, I'll keep it in there, but I don't really know what it means' ... And then, over the years since that film's come out, it just seems truer and truer. In this story, it's absolutely that. Build them up, tear them down. It's the way we treat people."